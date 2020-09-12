Colwill, John M. VALATIE John M. Colwill, 82 of Valatie, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Born on January 6, 1938, in Troy, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Miller) Colwill. Jack started his career at Williams Press in Menands until 1975 when the company moved out of state. He then brought his personality and people skills to Carl C. Beck Wholesale Flower Supply Company as a salesman until 1985. When that company closed, he brought his clients and personality to Seagrott's Wholesale Florist Company until he retired in 2004. He was a lifelong lover of the New York Yankees, fishing and sports in general. He loved coaching and playing softball right up until he was 80! Jack had a passion for gardening. His flowers were beautiful and his vegetable garden was amazing. His two beautiful Siamese boys, Thor and Loki, were his faithful companions to the end. He is survived by five children, Christine Huber (Eric) of Catskill, Sheree Marinilli (Nunzio) of Braintree, Mass., David White (Cynthia) of Duanesburg, Donald White (Sandie) of Driftwood, Texas and Pamela Mead (Stephen) of Ghent; five siblings, Shirley Fluewelling, Beverly Stockwell, Carol Harrington (Robert), Linda Kordana and Edwin Colwill (Judy); and six grandchildren, Andrew and Stephanie Mead, Leanna and Brennan White, Giovanni and Isabella Marinilli. He was predeceased by his wife Irene (Kuzmiak) Colwill; a daughter Carolyn Colwill; a brother Charles Colwill; and a sister Betty Colwill. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Columbia Memorial Hospital for taking special care of John. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 13, from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbia County Healthcare Consortium Medical Transportation Program, 325 Columbia St., Hudson, NY, 12534.