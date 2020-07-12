Dellio, John M. Jr. COLONIE John M. Dellio Jr., 60 of Colonie, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Troy and was the son of the late John M. and Barbara Primer Dellio Sr. John served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force with active duty in Desert Storm. His service time was recognized with numerous awards and commendations. John later served for several years as a highly decorated member of the National Guard. He was employed as an I.T. specialist with New York State. John is survived by his children, Gabrielle and John Dellio III; and their mother Tammy Wilhelm. He was the beloved brother of Mary (Jim) Moloney, Barbara (Dave) Brunner, Debra (Kelly) Mendel, Ann (Mike) Raiti and Amy Dellio (Jeremy Barnes). He was the uncle of Kelly and Ryan Moloney, Ashley Nardini, Charles Haws Jr., Shawn Mendel, Mary and Vincent Raiti, Lucianna and Jax Nardini. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in John's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital, at community.amc.edu/GiveNow,
Albany Medical Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC- 119, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com