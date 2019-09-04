FLOOD John M. 01/05/1963 09/04/2008 In loving memory of our son John who was tragically killed 11 years ago today. There isn't a day that we don't think of you and all the wonderful memories we shared. I look at your picture everyday with sadness. Time has not eased our heartache, our sorrow or our grief. We miss you more than words can express. Until we are together again, we will not be at peace. All Our Love, Today and Always Mom, Dad and Your Loving Family
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019