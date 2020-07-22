1/1
John M. Hayes
1943 - 2020
Hayes, John M. ALBANY John M. "Jack" Hayes passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Jack was born on October 7, 1943, in Manhattan, the son of the late Dr. John G. Hayes and Margaret O'Rourke Hayes. Jack was known for his great sense of humor and for lifting the spirits of everyone he came in contact with. Jack is survived by his loving wife Kathy; his sisters, Sheila Devlin (Brian), and Patricia Krusee (Joe); and his sister-in-law Nancy Kiyonaga (Stan). He had many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Jack was also blessed to have wonderful neighbors, the Gottsteins and Watersons, whom he considered family. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend Bob Bruno who never let a day go by without a phone call or a visit to let Jack know he was thinking of him. The family would like to thank all of the Community Hospice staff who always went above and beyond. A very special thank you to Lucille Jackson, his caregiver and friend throughout his long illness. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday at 8:15 a.m., and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead Street (behind CVS). Registration for the Mass in the church will be required upon arrival. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hans Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
08:15 AM
Hans Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
