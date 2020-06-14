Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hogan family and their friends at this difficult time. I am John Michaels cousin, growing up in Saratoga with him and his sister, Lorraine and our other cousin, Jimmy Hogan.
In those days we called him Mike, to distinguish him from the several Johns in the family: John Michaels father, my father, and my first name (which also caused me to use my middle name).
I have many memories of Mike at family at events over the years, and recall our sports teams, East Side Rec afternoons, Convention Hall ballgames, county fairs, and holidays with cousins and aunts and uncles. Life in Saratoga in the late 40s and 50s was great fun, capped off by the excitement of the racing season each summer, in which we all shared.
Mike and I were born one-week apart in1935, graduated from S.H.S. together and then went to different colleges. In those days everyone had a military commitment: Mike took Army ROTC and went to serve in Oklahoma, and I went in the Air Force and was sent to a base in California. We were both married in 1959, Mike serving as attendant in Linda/my wedding in Long Island, while Mike and Erin were married after Linda I had left for Sacramento.
We had only occasional contact over the ensuing years, as Mike returned to Saratoga to begin his law practice, while I pursued my Boeing career with many, frequent relocations. Thankfully, we were able to follow Mikes life from afar and know that he enjoyed a happy and successful life and career. We are all grateful to have known him, to have had him in our family, and to have been a part of his life.
Rest in peace Cousin Mike,
Cousin Ed and Linda
Hogan, John M. Jr. SARATOGA SPRINGS It is with deep sorrow that the family of John M. Hogan Jr. mourn his sudden passing on May 11, 2020. John was the son of the late Laura and John Hogan Sr. of Saratoga Springs. John was born in Saratoga Springs on August 25, 1935, in a house next to High Rock Springs (now gone). He attended Saratoga High and he graduated from Siena College in 1957. John entered active duty in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. In May 1958, he entered Officer Training School as an instructor for new recruits. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1964. John married the love of his life, Ann Erin Sweeney in September 1959. After the wedding, they moved to Brooklyn where John worked full-time for the New York Public Service Commission and he attended N.Y. Law School in the night division. He finished in the top of his class. Upon graduating from law school the couple, who by now had three of their four sons, returned to Saratoga, where John joined the law firm of Leary, Fullerton, Ford & Aussicker. He continued his practice as a partner with Ford, Jones, & Hogan, which subsequently became Hogan, Lee & LeCours, and then Hogan & Hogan. John was an active member of the Saratoga community. In his younger years he was the president of the Young Republicans, conducting fundraisers and assisting with special functions-notably when Senator Jacob Javits came to town. John was a longtime member of the American Bar Association and Saratoga County Bar Association, having appeared in proceedings in New Jersey, Virginia, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, and Florida. John was also a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #246 Saratoga Springs. He served on the board of the Salvation Army. Throughout his life, John and Erin shared a love of traveling and they embarked on numerous trips around the world, including notably to France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Russia, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Monaco, Hong Kong, Morocco, South Africa, Qatar, Costa Rica, Singapore, Japan, Sri Lanka and nearly all of the states. John was a former member of Troy Country Club, Saratoga Golf and Polo Club, and the Saratoga Reading Room. After retirement, John took up gardening and painting. John leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, the former Erin Sweeney of Troy; his four sons, of whom he was very proud, Jake, Matthew (Jennifer), Daniel (Kristen), Michael (Llona); his granddaughter Caty; and grandsons, Jack, Sam, Matthew, John Henry, Daniel, Patrick, Nicholas, Maximilian and Drew. John also leaves his loving sister Laura (Lorraine Hickey) of Sebago Lake, Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the American Kidney Foundation or to the Knights of Columbus #246. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.