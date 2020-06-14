Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hogan family and their friends at this difficult time. I am John Michaels cousin, growing up in Saratoga with him and his sister, Lorraine and our other cousin, Jimmy Hogan.

In those days we called him Mike, to distinguish him from the several Johns in the family: John Michaels father, my father, and my first name (which also caused me to use my middle name).



I have many memories of Mike at family at events over the years, and recall our sports teams, East Side Rec afternoons, Convention Hall ballgames, county fairs, and holidays with cousins and aunts and uncles. Life in Saratoga in the late 40s and 50s was great fun, capped off by the excitement of the racing season each summer, in which we all shared.



Mike and I were born one-week apart in1935, graduated from S.H.S. together and then went to different colleges. In those days everyone had a military commitment: Mike took Army ROTC and went to serve in Oklahoma, and I went in the Air Force and was sent to a base in California. We were both married in 1959, Mike serving as attendant in Linda/my wedding in Long Island, while Mike and Erin were married after Linda I had left for Sacramento.

We had only occasional contact over the ensuing years, as Mike returned to Saratoga to begin his law practice, while I pursued my Boeing career with many, frequent relocations. Thankfully, we were able to follow Mikes life from afar and know that he enjoyed a happy and successful life and career. We are all grateful to have known him, to have had him in our family, and to have been a part of his life.



Rest in peace Cousin Mike,

Cousin Ed and Linda



Ed Parazynski

Family