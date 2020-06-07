Iwaneczko, John M. BALLSTON SPA John M. Iwaneczko, age 76, passed away on June 3, 2020, peacefully at his home with his loving daughter by his side. John was born on September 13, 1943, in Albany to the late John and Catherine (Snow) Iwaneczko. John attended Albany High School. After school, he enlisted in the Army where he served as a field artillery rocket crewman. He enjoyed his travels to many different duty stations but was most proud of his time served in Korea. After the Army, John began an apprenticeship learning the "dog business" where his passion in life began. Not long after, he became an entrepreneur as a professional dog groomer and obedience trainer for both family pets as well as competition dogs. If you had a question about dogs, he had an answer! John had a lifelong love of dogs which showed when he opened his first business, Colonie Clip-Joint on Central Avenue. He then later built Scalloway Kennels on Albany Street. When John retired, he still enjoyed part-time grooming. He was a simple man. He enjoyed quality time spent with his daughter, going out to lunch, gardening, and just sitting outside with a cup of coffee watching the birds. In his younger years, he liked to dirt bike with his friends on the powerlines and trails. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by the love of his life, Bonnie G. Barth, who he has missed dearly. They shared a life together, with fond memories of living in Maine on Old Orchard Beach, and then moving to New York where they raised their daughter. He often reminisced about the days he spent on the farm in West Charlton, assisting his father-in-law. He would lend a helping hand to anyone. John will be greatly missed by his beloved daughter, Kathleen Iwaneczko of Ballston Spa. He is also survived two sisters, Arlene Conway and Joyce Iwaneczko of Loudonville; sisters-in-law, Dorothea Barth (Al) and Sharon Carden of Charlton, several nephews, and many close friends and kind neighbors he has met throughout his life. He had many stories of fun times spent with his buddy Bob Dittmer (Marge). He loved talking with everyone and was a friend to all. The family wishes to thank all his physicians, notably his cardiologist Dr. Joy, as well as Dr. Pezzulo and the Saratoga Hospital Palliative Care Group for their kindness and compassion during John's final weeks. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service with military honors on Wednesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. in the West Charlton Cemetery across from Scotch Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on John's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.