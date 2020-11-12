1/1
John M. Matuszek Ph.D. Jr.
Matuszek, John M. Jr. Ph.D. DELMAR John M. Matuszek Jr., Ph.D., 85, nuclear chemist, husband, father, grandpa, concert-level accordionist, life master in bridge, teacher, skier, faithful Catholic, and 299 bowler, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home in Delmar. He and his wife, Roberta Matuszek, were college sweethearts who married at St. Mary's Church in North Grafton and loved each other for 63 years. In addition to Roberta, he is survived by his four children and their spouses, Debra-Jane Karpowitz and husband Tom, John M. Matuszek III and wife Randi, Kevin Matuszek and wife Janet, and Jennifer Keating and husband Kevin; and his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Timothy and husband Antoine, Bethany, Jace and wife Gabrielle, Alexis, Nathan, Kaitlyn, Riley, and Declan. John was a preeminent scientist in nuclear chemistry and radiological sciences, having put himself through college at WPI on ROTC scholarship and Ph.D. at Clark University on grant. He proudly served his country as a lieutenant commander in the Public Health Service. John will be remembered as a loving husband, dad and grandpa who never missed an activity or accomplishment of his children or grandchildren, distinguished professor of nuclear chemistry, globally published scientist, proud patriot, and lover of the arts and all things Boston sports - especially his beloved Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots. Memorial services will be held for the family on Monday, November 16, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leukemia Research Foundation, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, or Broadway Cares. applebeefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
