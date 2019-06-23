McKeon, John M. WILTON John M. McKeon, 73 of Wilton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after a six-month battle with bone marrow cancer. John was born in Long Island on August 22, 1945. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Syracuse University, where he also played football. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-1969. John went on to work at General Electric Co. for over 40 years, retiring in 2012 as a senior contract administrator. John was an avid golfer who also enjoyed coaching several Scotia-Glenville community athletics; he was a proud member of the Republican National Committee and a supporter of several veteran organizations. In 2000, John was predeceased by his soulmate, Carol McKeon, his love and partner for 36 years of marriage. He is survived by his loving son, John A. McKeon (Shila McIntosh); and his adoring granddaughter, Cassidy Jean McKeon. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave. (Rte 50), Scotia. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019