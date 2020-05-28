Menneto, John M. Sr. ALBANY John Michael Menneto Sr., 90, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Born on August 5, 1929, in Albany, he was the son of the late Ignatius and Virginia (Ferrari) Mennito. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Albany, and went on to serve in the Air Force during the Korean War. After serving, John returned to Albany and worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Retirement, where he met his wife of 60 years, Felicia Menneto. The couple went on to share four children and lived in the Albany area for the remainder of their lives, where John also worked for Tele-Service Technicians, and met many lifelong friends. After retirement, John enjoyed frequenting garage sales, running errands for friends and family, but most special to him was seeing and spending time with his grandchildren. You would most likely find John at a Little League baseball field or at the top of his driveway, cigar in hand, being "The Mayor" of Crestone Road. John was predeceased by his wife, Felicia Menneto; brothers, Anthony and Joseph Menneto; and sisters, Angeline Halko and Carmela "Jean" Gush, all of the Capital District. John was also predeceased by his caring son-in-law, Gilbert (Alicia) Celli. John is survived by all four of his adoring children, John M. Jr., (Rosemary) of Satellite Beach, Fla., Victoria L. Menneto-Trance of Latham, Alicia M. Celli of Glen Cove, N.Y., and Nanette McGowan (Sean) of East Greenbush. John leaves behind the lights of his life, his cherished grandchildren, Kristen (Stephen) Albright, David, Andrew and Connor Menneto, Thomas and Gregory Hotaling, and Paige M. and Drew M. Trance. John is also survived by his brother, George (Beverly) Menneto of Clifton Park; sister-in-law, Nancy Mennito of Guilderland; many nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren, and special friends, especially those of his neighborhood, who were always looking over and caring for John. His family would like to thank all of those who have extended their condolences during this difficult time. A celebration of life remembering John will be for immediate family only at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Interment will immediately follow the remembrance service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the GoFundMe, Feed Albany-COVID-19 Relief Fund. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.