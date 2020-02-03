Moore, John M. ALBANY John M. Moore born December 25, 1963, in Hudson died on January 30, 2020, in Albany. John grew up in Columbia County, New York. He was a long time employee of NAPA Autoparts in Hudson. He loved horse racing and betting at OTB and the New York Yankees. He is survived by his mother Sandra Emerson; his brother James Moore III; and his two daughters, Ashley (Zachary) Gregory and Christine (David) Terhune. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father James E. Moore Jr., and his stepfather Thomas Emerson, as well as his grandparents and great-grandparents. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 3, 2020