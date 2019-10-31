|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
All Saints Catholic Church
Prenderville, John M. ALBANY John M. Prenderville, 86 of Albany, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Samaritan Hospital, Troy. Born in Richmond Hill, Queens, he was the beloved son of the late Raymond and Helen Hally Prenderville. He was also predeceased by an infant brother, Robert. Jack was a graduate of St. Francis Prep, and St. Francis College of Brooklyn. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 - 1955. In the early '60s and '70s, he was the head basketball coach of St. Francis Prep, then St. Francis College, where he had an enviable record. Jack was elected to the St. Francis Prep Hall of Fame and The Ring of Honor, as well as the Brooklyn Old Timers and the CHSAA Basketball Halls of Fame. Jack served as the administrative assistant to Congressman Hugh L. Carey and ran his Brooklyn office. He was later appointed by then Governor Carey as deputy commissioner of the N.Y.S. Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. During his tenure, he was appointed as chairman of the N.Y.S. Athletic Commission to focus on increased health, safety and integrity as professional boxing and wrestling approached the 21st century. At the request of Governor Carey and Commissioner Orin Lehman, he spearheaded the inception and direction of the Empire State Games, the largest amateur athletic competition in the nation. Jack had been president of the Board of Directors of American Housing Foundation since its founding in 1998, providing affordable rental apartments for the elderly throughout the Capital District area. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a communicant of All Saints Parish (and the former Holy Cross Parish) for 42 years. For 30 years, he spent summers with his family at Lake Walkill, in Vernon, N.J. He also was a longtime member of Wolfert's Roost Country Club. Jack loved his family, golf and good times with his many friends. He was as gentle and kind as he was grand in stature. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Byrne Prenderville; his children, John M. Prenderville Jr. (Patricia), Paul Byrne Prenderville (Lindsey), and Maribeth Riley (Michael). He was the proud "Pops" of John M. III, Thomas, Quillan, Eli, Henry and Erin. He is also survived by his brother Gerald F. Prenderville; and sister-in-law Peggy Travers. Jack has donated his body to the Anatomical Program at Albany Medical College. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 1, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts be made to the John M. Prenderville '62 Memorial Scholarship at St. Francis College ensuring Jack's legacy and love for the "red and blue." To give a gift in memory of Jack, visit donate.sfc.edu/pages/the- john-prenderville-62-memorial-scholarship or mail a check made payable to St. Francis College, to the Office of Advancement, John M. Prenderville Memorial Scholarship, 180 Remsen St., Brooklyn, NY, 11201 - please mark Prenderville Scholarship in the memo section, or by phone at 718-489-5361. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019
