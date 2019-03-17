Schwendinger, John M. Jr. ALBANY John M. Schwendinger Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 19, 1927, in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Mary T. Schreiner and John M. Schwendinger. John graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1943 and went on to enter the United States Army, in which he attended Norwich University in Vermont. After the war, he entered Walter Hervey Jr. College, and earned his A.A.S. in 1948. He joined Honeywell Inc. as an engineer and retired as a territory manager in 1990 after 42 years with the company. John was a member of the American Legion, Syracuse and National Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. John is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Schwendinger, whom he married on June 2, 1950 in Bordentown, N.J.; his children, Barbara Nikiforov (Alex), John Schwendinger III, Michael Schwendinger (Audrey), Carol Wittman (Frank), Ellen Mazzaferro (Kenneth) and Bruce Schwendinger (Nancy); 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours for John will be held on Wednesday, March 20, from 3 until 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A private burial will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Schwendinger Jr..
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019