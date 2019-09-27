Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Tully Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM St. Pius X Church Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tully, John M. Jr. COLONIE John M. "Jack" Tully Jr., 90 of The Village of Colonie, died on September 25, 2019, after a long and very fulfilling life. Mr. Tully was born in Cohoes, the son of the late John and Mary (Duffy) Tully; and brother of Margaret (Tully) Sipperly of Colonie. Mr. Tully graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes, LaSalle Institute in Troy and Siena College in Loudonville. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church for many years until its closing and St. Pius X Church in Loudonville in his later years. For 66 years, he was a partner in marriage, and in business with his wife, Sally Ann (Selkis) Tully of Mechanicville. In 1954, they moved to Schroon Lake, N.Y. where Jack owned and operated "Tully Ford" and Sally ran "Locke Cottage," a hunting/tourist home in Schroon Lake. In 1954, Jack was recognized by Ford Motor Company for being the youngest Ford dealer in the country. In 1958, the growing family moved back to the Capital District where he was a partner in "Latham Motors" (later known as "Latham Ford") with his late father-in-law, John (Whitey) Selkis Sr. of Mechanicville and his late brother-in-law, John "Jack" Selkis Jr. of Loudonville. In 1973, he and his wife went on their own once again to own and operate Tully Realty in Colonie until their retirement. He was a past member of the Albany County Board of Realtors and the Knights of Columbus and the first president of the Albany County Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Mr. Tully was an avid student of Irish History and a Notre Dame Subway Alumni. His favorite song was "Wind Beneath My Wings," as he said that is what his beloved wife was to him! Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Sally (Selkis) Tully; three children, John M. "Mike" and his wife, Christine of Nokomis, Fla., Brian P. Tully (the late Jill) of Milwaukee, Wis. and Mary E. Madelone (Joseph) of Colonie; nine grandchildren, Joseph (Amy), Amanda (Dr. Hassib Wali), Daniel Madelone (Kaeyln), John (Jody), Andrea (Nick), Sean (Calyn), Ryan (Kami), Erin (Terrell) and Katie (Nyjah); great-grandchildren, Marisa, Natalie, Nicholas, Evan, Matthew, Laihla, Abel, Jacob, Brendon, Noah, Sophia and Lyla; beloved sister, Margaret (Donald) Sipperly of Colonie and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The Tully family would like to acknowledge the personal and professional care provided by the entire staff at Community Hospice and their care providers with a special "thank you" to Eva and Maria who made Jack's final days with his family as comfortable as is possible. Jack has donated his remains to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program for educational and scientific purposes. There will be a memorial celebration of his life on September 28, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205.







Tully, John M. Jr. COLONIE John M. "Jack" Tully Jr., 90 of The Village of Colonie, died on September 25, 2019, after a long and very fulfilling life. Mr. Tully was born in Cohoes, the son of the late John and Mary (Duffy) Tully; and brother of Margaret (Tully) Sipperly of Colonie. Mr. Tully graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes, LaSalle Institute in Troy and Siena College in Loudonville. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church for many years until its closing and St. Pius X Church in Loudonville in his later years. For 66 years, he was a partner in marriage, and in business with his wife, Sally Ann (Selkis) Tully of Mechanicville. In 1954, they moved to Schroon Lake, N.Y. where Jack owned and operated "Tully Ford" and Sally ran "Locke Cottage," a hunting/tourist home in Schroon Lake. In 1954, Jack was recognized by Ford Motor Company for being the youngest Ford dealer in the country. In 1958, the growing family moved back to the Capital District where he was a partner in "Latham Motors" (later known as "Latham Ford") with his late father-in-law, John (Whitey) Selkis Sr. of Mechanicville and his late brother-in-law, John "Jack" Selkis Jr. of Loudonville. In 1973, he and his wife went on their own once again to own and operate Tully Realty in Colonie until their retirement. He was a past member of the Albany County Board of Realtors and the Knights of Columbus and the first president of the Albany County Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Mr. Tully was an avid student of Irish History and a Notre Dame Subway Alumni. His favorite song was "Wind Beneath My Wings," as he said that is what his beloved wife was to him! Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Sally (Selkis) Tully; three children, John M. "Mike" and his wife, Christine of Nokomis, Fla., Brian P. Tully (the late Jill) of Milwaukee, Wis. and Mary E. Madelone (Joseph) of Colonie; nine grandchildren, Joseph (Amy), Amanda (Dr. Hassib Wali), Daniel Madelone (Kaeyln), John (Jody), Andrea (Nick), Sean (Calyn), Ryan (Kami), Erin (Terrell) and Katie (Nyjah); great-grandchildren, Marisa, Natalie, Nicholas, Evan, Matthew, Laihla, Abel, Jacob, Brendon, Noah, Sophia and Lyla; beloved sister, Margaret (Donald) Sipperly of Colonie and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The Tully family would like to acknowledge the personal and professional care provided by the entire staff at Community Hospice and their care providers with a special "thank you" to Eva and Maria who made Jack's final days with his family as comfortable as is possible. Jack has donated his remains to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program for educational and scientific purposes. There will be a memorial celebration of his life on September 28, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205. Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close