Werczynski, John M. ALBANY John M. Werczynski, age 58, passed away on July 17, 2020, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 9, 1962, in Utica, the son of the late Stanley and Dolores (Jakubowski) Werczynski. During his high school days at Whitesboro Senior High, John began his career in food service working as a busboy at Hartford Queen Diner, eventually working his way up to manager. In 1993, John packed his bags and moved to the Albany area to become manager at the Western Diner and then Capital City Diner. Along the way, he developed many lifelong friendships with co-workers and customers. John remained in Albany until his diagnosis in 2019, at which time he moved back to Utica with his sister. John loved photography, dining out, studying the weather, taking care of his car, and music, especially Neil Diamond, who he had seen in concert 26 times. Surviving are his sister, Cindy Werczynski and her companion, Andy Sherman; several aunts, uncles, cousins and countless dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents. John will also be missed by his furry family, Sadie, Tipper, and Morgan; and his feathered companion of 30 years, Max. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. in the Church of Christ the King, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. In keeping with C.D.C. and N.Y.S. guidelines, face masks, social distancing, and signing funeral attendance records will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, N.Y. To view John's online memorial please go to: www.wolaninfuneralhome.com