John Maselli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maselli, John MALTA John Maselli, 89 years old, died peacefully at home on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. Mourning his loss and celebrating his life is his wife of 62 years, Georgiana; his daughter Suzanne, her children, Sophia and Johnny; his son Michael, wife Kimberlee, and their children, Nicole and Kristen. Nothing was more important to John than his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, demonstrating concern, patience, tolerance, wisdom and humor every day of his life. John grew up in Ohio as one of seven children. He was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He graduated from Kent State University. He had a successful career with the state of New York. A memorial service will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved