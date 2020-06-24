Maselli, John MALTA John Maselli, 89 years old, died peacefully at home on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. Mourning his loss and celebrating his life is his wife of 62 years, Georgiana; his daughter Suzanne, her children, Sophia and Johnny; his son Michael, wife Kimberlee, and their children, Nicole and Kristen. Nothing was more important to John than his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, demonstrating concern, patience, tolerance, wisdom and humor every day of his life. John grew up in Ohio as one of seven children. He was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He graduated from Kent State University. He had a successful career with the state of New York. A memorial service will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 24, 2020.