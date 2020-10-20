McElligott, John "Red" TROY John "Red" McElligott, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday October 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeanne McElligott; his daughter, Susan (Douglas) Stevens; his sons, John (Kristine) McElligott, Thomas (Ann-Marie) McElligott, David McElligott and Matthew (Kelly) McElligott; his nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. Funeral services are pending at this time and will appear with a complete obituary at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com