John "Red" McElligott
McElligott, John "Red" TROY John "Red" McElligott, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Mullany) McElligott.John is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeanne McElligott; his daughter, Susan (Douglas) Stevens; his sons, John (Kristine) McElligott, Thomas (Ann-Marie) McElligott, David McElligott and Matthew (Kelly) McElligott; his grandchildren, Andrew Owens, Elissa (Bill Lentsch) Owens, Kelly (Mike) Johnston, Adam (Lauralee) Stevens, Jed (Janet Marchaland) McElligott, Michael (LeeAnne) McElligot, Lauren McElligott, Allison McElligott, Meghan McElligott, Brooke Borgault and Brealynn Borgault; and great-grandson, Keegan McElligott. He was predeceased by his siblings, James (Rosemary) McElligott and Ruth (Richard) Wiita. Funeral services are pending at this time and will appear with a complete obituary at a later date. Those wishing to remember John in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The Hope 7 Food Pantry, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
1 entry
October 20, 2020
The McElligott Family: My thoughts and prayers go out to you at this time of sorrow. John was a very nice man and may he Rest In Peace.
Linda Ostwald Pierce
Friend
