McElligott, John "Red" TROY John "Red" McElligott, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Mullany) McElligott.John is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeanne McElligott; his daughter, Susan (Douglas) Stevens; his sons, John (Kristine) McElligott, Thomas (Ann-Marie) McElligott, David McElligott and Matthew (Kelly) McElligott; his grandchildren, Andrew Owens, Elissa (Bill Lentsch) Owens, Kelly (Mike) Johnston, Adam (Lauralee) Stevens, Jed (Janet Marchaland) McElligott, Michael (LeeAnne) McElligott, Lauren McElligott, Allison McElligott, Meghan McElligott, Brooke Bourgault and Brealynn Bourgault; great-grandson, Keegan McElligott and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, James (Rosemary) McElligott and Ruth (Richard) Wiita. John was a proud lifelong resident of Troy. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Troy High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Persian Gulf, serving onboard the USS Ducksbury Bay. This time abroad sparked his love for traveling and his passion for Navy food! He often said "travel is as good as any education you can get." John met his wife Jeanne, who he lovingly referred to as "Frenchy" and they were married in 1957. Together they had five children, Susan, John, Thomas, David and Matt. In 1960, he formed Anderson and McElligott, Inc, a mechanical contracting business with Edward Anderson. He successfully ran this company until his retirement in 1998. Upon retirement, John spent his days around the shop on River Street mentoring the generations to come. John created and served on the City of Troy Plumbing Board. John was a member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters (Local 61 and Local 7). John was a past president of the Mechanical Contractors Association of the Capital District. In addition, he was a member of the AOH, ELKS and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling the world with Jeanne, family and friends. He also loved spending summers on Lake George and Burden Lake. John loved to plan gatherings for his relatives and friends, always including anyone and everyone. John loved picnics at Cherry Plains and Saratoga State Park. He was the founder of the Black Sweater Golf Invitational and was a past champion. John jokingly claimed to be the billiards champion of Dubuque, Idaho. He enjoyed his Sunday golf at Burden Lake with his close friends John Buckley, Lou Anthony, and John Grogan. All of John's family have fond memories of trips to the Famous Lunch in Troy where he was known to pass along his classic pearls of wisdom - the most popular being "use your head." No matter where John went, he could always be seen in his favorite flannel shirt chatting with anyone who crossed his path. John loved to read in his green chair at the family home on Central Avenue. He loved chatting about the mechanical construction business and politics and was always up for a discussion on the state of the world. John loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Every member of his family has been left with wonderful memories of a remarkable, well respected, tower of a man. These memories are engrained in them forever. His strength, sense of humor, and words of wisdom will live on in all of those who knew and loved John. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for John on Friday, November 6, at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy. Entombment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Masks will be required to enter and social distancing will be practiced at all times. Those wishing to remember John in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The Hope 7 Community Center, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com