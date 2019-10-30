|
McGillin, John "Jack" SCHENECTADY John "Jack" McGillin, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Jack was a traffic manager for the General Electric Co. for many years before retiring. Jack was very proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed listening to Irish music. He was an avid golfer who loved golfing with his buddies and greatly loved his time at Lake George. He spent time between his home in Florida and his place on Lake George. Jack's love for travel led him to many wonderful destinations such as Ireland, Italy and Mediterranean cruises just to name a few. He is survived by his wife of many years Mary Sterlina McGillin; a daughter Sharon Overton and her husband Jack; three grandchildren, Courtney Overton, Lindsey Overton-Orietas her husband Thalis and Jaime Overton; and a great-granddaughter Calia Reagan Orietas. He is also survived by his very special dog, Padraig, a golden retriever who never left his side until the day of his passing. Funeral service on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Church. There will be no calling hours. Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019