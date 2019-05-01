McNally, John Michael DELMAR John Michael McNally, 62, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at home with his wife Susan, just as he would have wanted. He battled brain cancer with fierce determination. John was born on December 18, 1956, the youngest child of the late Terrance F. and Dorothy Doran McNally. He attended Sacred Heart School, Cardinal McCloskey High School and received his associate's degree in criminal justice and his bachelor's degree in business administration. He retired after 26 years of service from the New York State Department of Corrections and served for four years as a military and security advisor in Al Assad, Syria and the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. He was employed at Regeneron for the past five years, retiring last week. John loved his wife, his family, wood crafting, sailing and his dog Teddy. His parents, Terrance and Dorothy Doran McNally; his son John J.; his father-in-law Carl; his brothers, Terrance G. McNally and David Daum all predeceased John. John is survived by his wife Susan McNally; sons, Brendan (Katie) and Cody; his grandson Devlin McNally; his siblings, Nancy (Gordon) Wilber, Jane, George (Connie) and Ann McNally. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Joan; brothers-in-law, Carl Jr., and David (Kathy); sister-in-law Joan (David); and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. John's family would like to thank Dr. Wrzesinski and Dr. Denniston and the team at St. Peter's Oncology & Radiology Center for their compassion and care during this past year. Calling hours will be held at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Committal prayers followed by entombment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3, in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. To leave a condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019