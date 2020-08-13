Miller, John Michael WEST SAND LAKE John Michael Miller, 67 of Route 150, died suddenly on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his residence. Born in Albany, Mike was the son of the late Charles Leo and Ines Celeste Felix Miller. Mike was raised in Albany and Loudonville. After graduating from Colonie Central High School, Mike joined the Army in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1974. He reenlisted in 1976 and was again discharged in 1978. While in the service, he served as a military police officer and an agent in the Criminal Investigative Division (CID). Between enlistments, he served as a police officer on the Kennebunkport, Maine Police Department. Mike would go on to work as a truckdriver with Tacy's Express, Inc. Mike enjoyed collecting and showing classic cars. He also enjoyed riding Quads and ATVs and was a member of the Hilltown Riders Club. Mike was a member of the West Sand Lake Fire Company for many years and was a past commissioner. Survivors include his longtime love Rosemary Harman; a brother, William (Claire) Miller of Nassau; a daughter, Maria Miller of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, a great-grandson, and a niece and nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1-2:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a memorial service with fire company honors. All current N.Y.S. guidelines, including social distancing and masks required, will be followed. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to the West Sand Lake Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 539, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196. Visit perrykomdat.com
for directions and a private guestbook.