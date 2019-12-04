Williams, John Michael III SCHENECTADY John Michael Williams III "Jamaica," "JM," "John Michaels," 39 of Schenectady, passed away on November 30, 2019. John was born in Harris Hospital to Kathy Weigand Rogers on April 20, 1980. A 1998 graduate of Fallsburg High School. He enjoyed cooking, golfing, playing tennis, watching his teams, the Yankees and Jets, and very much enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had an extensive sneaker (Nike) collection, at least a pair for every day of the month. He was known for having a great sense of style, and even better sense of humor; he was the life of the party. John was very loved by many. John is survived by his mother, Kathy Rogers of Tennessee; grandmother, Elizabeth Weigand; siblings, Tonya Weigand Ramos (Matt) of Schenectady, and Amy Weigand Whidbee (Anthony) of Monticello, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Sayvon Whidbee, Tashia Whidbee, Noelle Ramos and Christian Ramos. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends who loved him like family. A celebration of his life will be held at the Hurleyville Fire Department, 166 Main St., Hurleyville, N.Y. on Friday, December 6, from 3 - 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, 40 West 57th Street, Suite 1440 New York, NY, 10019. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 4, 2019