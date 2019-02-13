Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gould, John Milton VALATIE John Milton Gould, 73, died at home on February 7, 2019. John was raised in Eden, N.Y., by his parents, Chester and Irene Gould. He was a graduate of Eden Central School and SUNY Albany where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in history. After 45 years of teaching, John retired from the Chatham Central School District, having been recognized as the longest-serving teacher in the district. John was a lifelong railroad enthusiast and model railroader and was active in numerous railroad-related clubs and societies. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Gould, and grandsons, John and Thomas Jayasankar, all of Bennington, Vt. John is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marie (Betsy) Gould, niece, Jennifer Mele, and nephews, Erik and Mark Gould. He was predeceased by his wife, Janis Gould; and brothers, Donald and David Gould. Services are private as requested. Contributions may be given in memory of John to WMHT Educational Telecommunications, 4 Global View, Troy, NY, 12180-8375.







Gould, John Milton VALATIE John Milton Gould, 73, died at home on February 7, 2019. John was raised in Eden, N.Y., by his parents, Chester and Irene Gould. He was a graduate of Eden Central School and SUNY Albany where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in history. After 45 years of teaching, John retired from the Chatham Central School District, having been recognized as the longest-serving teacher in the district. John was a lifelong railroad enthusiast and model railroader and was active in numerous railroad-related clubs and societies. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Gould, and grandsons, John and Thomas Jayasankar, all of Bennington, Vt. John is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marie (Betsy) Gould, niece, Jennifer Mele, and nephews, Erik and Mark Gould. He was predeceased by his wife, Janis Gould; and brothers, Donald and David Gould. Services are private as requested. Contributions may be given in memory of John to WMHT Educational Telecommunications, 4 Global View, Troy, NY, 12180-8375. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close