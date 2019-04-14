Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Monty. View Sign

Monty, John GUILDERLAND John Monty, age 86, passed away at the Teresian House on April 9, 2019, with his wife "Jan" by his side. John was born on March 24, 1933, in Altona, N.Y. to the late John and Alice Monty. He graduated from Altona Central School in 1950 and from Long Island Ag & Tech in 1952. He went to work for G.E. in 1953. He and Jan were married in 1954, just before John left to serve his country in Korea. He then returned to college and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1961, attaining a mechanical engineering degree. He returned to G.E., where he climbed the career ladder working in International Gas Turbine Product Service. John retired from G.E. in 1992 after working 38 years. John and Jan were married 65 years and are the proud parents of two sons, Jeff, who has special needs and lives in a group home in Delmar and Jason and his wife Corinne who live near Seattle in Issaquah, Wash. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Genevieve, who lives in Hoboken, N.J., but is in the process of moving to San Diego to continue her career in advertising. John had always been a strong advocate for the disabled and spent many hours helping to establish Wildwood Programs. John loved hunting, fishing, camping and after retirement, golf. He and Jan purchased a home in Ocean Isle, N.C. and enjoyed traveling back and forth until John became ill with Dementia. In 2004 they sold their homes in North Carolina and Guilderland and moved to the Avila Retirement Community. Two years later, John moved to the Teresian House. We give our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Teresian House Third Floor for their love and support as his health declined. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated in the Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House on April 16, at 11 a.m. with Father Jeffrey L'Arche officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. A donation in John's memory may be made to Wildwood Programs, 2995 Curry Rd. Extension, Schenectady, NY, 12303 and would be very much appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to New Comer Cremations & Funerals, Colonie.







Monty, John GUILDERLAND John Monty, age 86, passed away at the Teresian House on April 9, 2019, with his wife "Jan" by his side. John was born on March 24, 1933, in Altona, N.Y. to the late John and Alice Monty. He graduated from Altona Central School in 1950 and from Long Island Ag & Tech in 1952. He went to work for G.E. in 1953. He and Jan were married in 1954, just before John left to serve his country in Korea. He then returned to college and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1961, attaining a mechanical engineering degree. He returned to G.E., where he climbed the career ladder working in International Gas Turbine Product Service. John retired from G.E. in 1992 after working 38 years. John and Jan were married 65 years and are the proud parents of two sons, Jeff, who has special needs and lives in a group home in Delmar and Jason and his wife Corinne who live near Seattle in Issaquah, Wash. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Genevieve, who lives in Hoboken, N.J., but is in the process of moving to San Diego to continue her career in advertising. John had always been a strong advocate for the disabled and spent many hours helping to establish Wildwood Programs. John loved hunting, fishing, camping and after retirement, golf. He and Jan purchased a home in Ocean Isle, N.C. and enjoyed traveling back and forth until John became ill with Dementia. In 2004 they sold their homes in North Carolina and Guilderland and moved to the Avila Retirement Community. Two years later, John moved to the Teresian House. We give our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Teresian House Third Floor for their love and support as his health declined. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated in the Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House on April 16, at 11 a.m. with Father Jeffrey L'Arche officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. A donation in John's memory may be made to Wildwood Programs, 2995 Curry Rd. Extension, Schenectady, NY, 12303 and would be very much appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to New Comer Cremations & Funerals, Colonie. Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close