Moroch, John VALATIE John Moroch, 81 of Valatie, passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson. Born on April 10, 1939, in Yonkers, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Suchenski) Moroch Sr.; and the husband of the late Joan "Jellybean" (Zarlenga) Moroch. Before his retirement, John was a pipe fitter/welder for Refined Sugars in Yonkers. He was a member of The Kinderhook Elks Lodge #2530 in Kinderhook. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Moroch of Beacon; his sister, Marion Weiss of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie. Calling hours will be from 5 -7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Donations may be made to the Columbia/Greene Humane Society, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY, 12534.