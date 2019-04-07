Gori, John N. TROY John N. Gori, 95, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in South Troy, he was the son of the late Severio Gori and Rose Marro Gori and the husband to the late Elia Panza Gori. John was educated in the Troy schools, he served in the United States Army during World War II as a medic. For many years John worked for Allegany Steel in Menands, after his retirement, he worked part-time at the Menands Market in the produce and gardening departments. John loved gardening, he loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren. John is survived by his daughters, Rosemary Tymeson (Jeffrey) of Wynantskill and Elia Coonan (Joseph) of Wynantskill; his grandchildren, Jordan Tymeson, Nicholas Tymeson and Grace Coonan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Gori; and sister-in-law, Theresa Gori; and sister Rose Julian; and brother-in-law Mario Julian. The family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor unit C-1 for their excellent care and compassion given to John. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy. Burial to follow with military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Please visit wynantskillfh.com.
