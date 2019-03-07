Nato, John "Jack" RENSSELAER John "Jack" Nato, entered into eternal life on March 4, 2019, surrounded by his family after a five-month battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Ann Rivenburgh LaRose Nato. A funeral service for Jack will be held on Friday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Spring interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. Visit wjlyonsfuneralhome.com for the full obituary and condolence page.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019