Prior, John P. and Patricia A. ALBANY John P. Prior, passed away on June 14, 2020, and his loving wife, Patricia A. Prior joined him on June 16, 2020. John was born on June 26, 1943 to parents, John and Geraldine Prior. Patricia was born on December 29, 1941, to parents, Palmer and Myrtle Mellom and was one of six children. John served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1965. During that time, their love story began when Patricia Mellom from Everett, Wash. picked up a hitchhiker who stole her heart. After serving his time in the military, John spent many years working security events in which he was able to meet celebrities; it was a part of who he was. He had quite a comedic side and a great personality. Patricia worked two jobs most of her life, Hallmark Nursing Center and Proctor's Theatre. She was very caring and enjoyed helping others. John and Patricia married on May 4, 1964. The loving and dedicated parents raised three children, Kevin (Doris) Prior, Kimberly (Kenneth) Enlow and Keli (Damian) Kane. In addition to their children, John and Patricia are survived by their grandchildren, Drew Enlow, Alyssa Enlow, and Ethan Kane. Our parents had an amazing love story that will last forever. It really is no surprise that only days apart they went to the light together. We love and miss you. We know you are playing Skip-Bo together. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.