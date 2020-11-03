1/1
John P. Bove
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bove, John P. MALTA John P. Bove, 84, a longtime restaurant owner and chef, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home, in the loving company of his wife, after an extended illness. Born in Troy on June 16, 1936, he was son of the late John R. and Mary Scerbo Bove. John's pride and joy was the chic restaurant he operated and was the only chef of for 27 years, the former My Way Cafe in Malta, which closed in 2011. John idolized Frank Sinatra, his life, style and music, and created his cafe as a tribute to "Old Blue Eyes." The photos, wall posters and music were exclusively Sinatra. His passion for cooking in the restaurant business lasted for 50 years. John had special recipes and dishes that were unique and popular. Years ago, he began baking dinner rolls in clay pots, and became a hit with loyal patrons. A former president of the Restaurants Owners Association, John enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, using his yield at the cafe. He didn't take lots of time away from business, but enjoyed traveling about in his R.V. motor home. Yearly, John would head a cooking fundraiser at Cape Cod's Provincetown, which many people looked forward to seeing and enjoying John's culinary creations. Survivors include his wife and companion of 30 years, Susan Williams Bove, whom he married in 2005; a son Brian and wife Angie Bove of Tennessee; granddaughters, Shea and Gianni; along with his canine companion Ziggy. Private services are being held at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Community Hospice in respectful memory of John P. Bove. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved