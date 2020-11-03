Bove, John P. MALTA John P. Bove, 84, a longtime restaurant owner and chef, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home, in the loving company of his wife, after an extended illness. Born in Troy on June 16, 1936, he was son of the late John R. and Mary Scerbo Bove. John's pride and joy was the chic restaurant he operated and was the only chef of for 27 years, the former My Way Cafe in Malta, which closed in 2011. John idolized Frank Sinatra, his life, style and music, and created his cafe as a tribute to "Old Blue Eyes." The photos, wall posters and music were exclusively Sinatra. His passion for cooking in the restaurant business lasted for 50 years. John had special recipes and dishes that were unique and popular. Years ago, he began baking dinner rolls in clay pots, and became a hit with loyal patrons. A former president of the Restaurants Owners Association, John enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, using his yield at the cafe. He didn't take lots of time away from business, but enjoyed traveling about in his R.V. motor home. Yearly, John would head a cooking fundraiser at Cape Cod's Provincetown, which many people looked forward to seeing and enjoying John's culinary creations. Survivors include his wife and companion of 30 years, Susan Williams Bove, whom he married in 2005; a son Brian and wife Angie Bove of Tennessee; granddaughters, Shea and Gianni; along with his canine companion Ziggy. Private services are being held at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Community Hospice in respectful memory of John P. Bove. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville.