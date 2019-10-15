Choppa, John P. ALBANY John P. Choppa, 95 of Albany, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 13, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Mary (Criscone) Choppa Sr. John was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Doris (Olander) Choppa who passed away in 2006. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he also served in seven campaigns in the Pacific Theatre. John was a bookbinder for almost 40 years at Argus-Greenwood in Menands. He was a member of the Colonie Elks #2192 and loved to dance. He was also an avid tennis player who played well into his 90's and was a member of the Ridgefield Tennis Club in Albany. John is survived by his children, Glenn Choppa and Janet (Neal) Schoen; his grandchildren, Michael (Kristine) Choppa, Christy Choppa and Kyle Schoen; as well as his great-grandchildren, Bella, Ronan, Carter and Madeline; his brother Lawrence Cioppa and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Angie Glinski, Ann Choppa and Joseph Choppa. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, October 16, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019