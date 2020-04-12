John P. Dutcher (1971 - 2020)
Obituary
Dutcher, John P. COLONIE John P. Dutcher, born on August 25, 1971, passed away on April 3, 2020. Forty-eight years is a short time for most but for John it was his goal to do as much as possible. John graduated from high school and college with honors, married his best friend, drove all over the U.S., skydived, was a co-creator of the Kneebilizer, went camping, fishing, loved music concerts, was a volunteer firefighter for a short time, and was known for helping many people over the 17 years working at the Center for Independence. Doing all of this would be difficult for most but John did all of this after becoming a quadriplegic. He loved fiercely, lived life to the fullest, and took pride in his accomplishments with the hope that others would follow in his tracks. To all that knew him thank you for being in his life. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020
