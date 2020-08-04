1/
John P. Gearhardt
1959 - 2020
Gearhardt, John P. SCHENECTADY John P. Gearhardt, 60 of Schenectady, passed away on July 28, 2020, after a long illness. John was born in Albany on October 26, 1959, to the late George and Mary Gearhardt and he graduated from Guilderland High School in 1977. He was a painting contractor and owned his own business for over 30 years. He loved to travel, cook, garden and create art out of natural materials. In addition to loving his family and many dear friends, he was devoted to his Italian greyhound, Pulo. John was also predeceased by his brother Michael; stepmother Barbara; grandparents, aunts, uncles, most recently Joseph Young who he lived with and cared for. He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Debra Castell, Donna Gearhardt Healey, Peter Meyer, Richard Meyer, and Janet Bastiani; aunts, Agnes Elze and Susan LaGrande; and cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a wake at 9 a.m. and memorial Mass at 11 a.m. (live-streamed at www.ctkparishny.org), on Saturday, August 8, in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. Social distancing/masks are required and seating is limited. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, 50 101st St., Troy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity. For condolences visit deleggefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Wake
09:00 AM
Christ the King Church
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
