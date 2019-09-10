Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Haggerty. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas Church 35 Adams Place Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Haggerty, John P. DELMAR John P. "Jack" Haggerty, 82 of Delmar, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward M. and Gertrude Haggerty. Jack was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and received his bachelor's degree from the State University at Albany. He was also in the National Guard for nine years. Jack was the Director of Purchasing (C.P.M) for the State University at Albany, retiring in 1992 after 38 years of service. Jack was an active member of St. Thomas Church in Delmar, where he was a Eucharistic minister, member of the parish council and cochairman of the parish picnic. He was an avid fisherman and he also loved cars, music, the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Eagles. Jack was a very deep spiritual man and a mentor to many people and was a friend of Bill W. He truly loved his grandchildren, they were the center of his life. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years Nancy (Ippolito) Haggerty; his sons, John (Cheryl) Haggerty and James (Jillian) Haggerty. Two grandchildren, Sean (Nicole) Haggerty and Bridget Haggerty; as well as his brother, Richard (Betty) Haggerty; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion Pluto. He is predeceased by his brother, Edward. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, September 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Jack's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday September 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. Interment will take place following the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jack's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Online condolences may be offered at











