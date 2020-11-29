Hehir, John P. ALBANY John P. Hehir, 70, departed this life from North Adams Commons in North Adams, Mass. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after a long illness. A native of Long Island, John was the only son of the late John F. Hehir and Edna (Hendrickson) Hehir. John's studies at Empire State College highlighted his profound interest in world religions. He was employed in various capacities by Entenmann's Bakery, initially in Bay Shore and later in the Capital District. Without a doubt, John's most gratifying work was transporting those he referred to as "the most precious cargo," the schoolchildren of Guilderland Central School District. The pride John took in his work was readily recognized, and he took no less seriously his service to the G.C.S.D. in his role as union president of the Employees Association. Committed first to family, John was predeceased by his sister, Patricia (Hehir) Bilberry; and his firstborn son, Jesse Hehir. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Judith (Van Dyk) Hehir; and their two sons, David Hehir (Madeline) of Albany and Jonathan Hehir of State College, Pa. Back on the Island, "Butch" is survived by a host of Hehirs - aunts, uncles, cousins and more - but most importantly, by his devoted older sister, Janet (Hehir) French of Commack. John's faith played an important role in his life and relationships. Dubbed John the Baptist when his faith was young, John was ultimately characterized as "a good man," "a kind man," and "a real character with personality." Together with Judi, John was active in numerous churches, most notably Loudonville Community Church and Christ Church Episcopal of Schenectady. In later years, he enjoyed a smaller-scale approach, where he contributed spontaneously out of his kind heart and very real personality. Thank you, Glen and Sherry. Thank you, Dr. Bob, for meaningful times together. The family would also like to thank the North Adams Commons staff, acknowledging in particular Jessica Russo, who consistently went the extra mile. We would be remiss not to mention Amy, John's birthday buddy and pizza supplier. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to all who appreciated John for who he was, taking a personal interest in him and making a difference during this very challenging past year. A celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, with the Reverend David Martin of Hope United Methodist Church, Eagle Mills officiating. Friends and family are invited and may call prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
