Livingston, John "Jack" P. NEW SCOTLAND John "Jack" P. Livingston of New Salem, born on May 3, 1927, in Granville, died at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert F. Livingston and Jane (Taylor) Livingston; and husband of the late Susie (Secor) Livingston. Jack moved to the Voorheesville area in 1942 and has been a resident since then. He served in the U.S. Navy, Armed Guard during World War II from 1944 through 1946. He served in the Asiatic Pacific area of New Guinea, Leyte Gulf, and Okinawa. Mr. Livingston returned from the service to work for the Duffy Mott Company, Voorheesville; later working for Eastern Tablet, Albany; and as head engineer of the Power Plant at State University of New York in Albany for several years. Mr. Livingston is survived by two daughters, Judy Euler (the late Robert) of Clarksville, N.Y. and Donna (Larry) Gartelman of Orange Park, Fla. Also survived by his siblings, Harry, Jane, Nina, Patte, Ruth Livingston and Geraldine Fordley. He was the beloved grandfather of Christopher (the late Kathy) Euler, Jacqueline Euler (the late Mark Capano), Steven (Jennifer) Euler; Scott Gartelman, Adam (Brandy) Gartelman, and Erika (Stephen) McManus; and great-grandfather of Olivia and Emma Euler, Abagail and Piper Gartelman, Paige Buckley and Connor and Kerri McManus. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, as well as his son, Edward; and brothers, Robert, Roger, William and Ernest Livingston. Due to the pandemic, no funeral services will be held at this time. Interment will be held at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schylerville. Donations may be made to the Albany County Sheriff Emergency Medical Services, 21 Voorheesville Ave., Voorheesville, NY, 12186 or the Eddy Home Health Services, 433 River St., 3rd Floor, Troy, NY, 12180. To share condolences with the family, please visit the funeral home website. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 20, 2020.