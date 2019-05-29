Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
John P. Mohr


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mohr, John P. NISKAYUNA John P. Mohr, 84, died on May 24, 2019, at his residence. Born in Cohoes, he was son of the late Andrew and Genevieve Lindsay Mohr. John was a determined man with a great smile and contagious laugh. He loved his coffee and enjoyed relaxing in his lounge pants and baseball cap. He attended Princetown Day Program. John had lived with the Center for over 40 years and is survived by many friends and staff throughout his years with the Center. He was the brother of Paul and Helen Mohr, Linda Mohr Allen and the late James, Lindsay, Robert and Sally Mohr and Margaret Gaudreau. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Waterford. Calling hours are on Thursday from 12-1 p.m. prior to services.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019
