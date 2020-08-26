1/1
John P. "Jack" Ogden III
Ogden, John P. "Jack" III WATERVLIET John P. "Jack" Ogden III, 95, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John P. Ogden Jr. and Elizabeth Maloney Ogden. Jack was a graduate of Watervliet High School and then enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving our country during World War II in the European Theatre. Upon returning from the war, Jack met and married the love of his life, Helen Schramm Ogden, on October 18, 1952, at the St. Vincent DePaul Grotto. Jack and Helen then moved to 12th Avenue in Watervliet where they resided for most of their lives. Jack was employed by The Norton CO. for more than 36 years until his retirement and was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church. He loved his walks around Hillside Drive with the gang. Jack was a baseball fanatic and the New York Yankees number one fan. He could always be seen swinging his Louisville Slugger in front of the house. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to watch his beloved New York Yankees in many different stadiums throughout the country. Jack is survived by his cherished daughter and son-in-law, Janelle and David Yanni; and step-grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole) Yanni and Vinny Yanni. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Helen Schramm Ogden; and his brothers, Thomas (Alice) Ogden and Edward (May) Ogden. The family would like to thank The Van Rensselaer Manor, especially the A-3 wing, for the extraordinary care and compassion they gave to Jack throughout his stay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jack on Friday, August 28, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Those wishing to remember Jack in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The Watervliet Civic Center, P.O. Box 164, Watervliet, NY, 12189. To leave a message of condolence for the family online, please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com








Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
