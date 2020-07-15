1/1
John P. Pariseau
Pariseau, John P. ALBANY John Peltz Pariseau, 79, entered eternal life on April 3, 2020, in Florida. John was a lifelong Albany resident and retired Albany Police Detective. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Friday, July 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required and 30 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, and please follow the above requirements. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery immediately following the service. Those wishing to remember John in a special way may send a contribution to either The Albany Police and Fire Foundation, P.O. Box 8537, Albany, NY, 12208 or Christian Brothers Academy, 12 Airline Drive, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com








Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
JUL
18
Memorial service
10:30 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
