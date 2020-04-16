Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Pariseau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pariseau, John SARATOGA SPRINGS John P. "Buff" Pariseau, 79, a resident of Saratoga Lake and Boynton Beach, Fla. passed away after a short illness on April 3, 2020. John was born in Albany on September 17, 1940, to the late Percy and Theresa Peltz Pariseau. He was a 1959 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy where he was the top area football player and a member of their Athletic Hall of Fame. After graduating from the New York City Police Academy, John worked for a short time with the New York City Police Department before joining the Albany Police Department in January of 1963. He was a patrolman, one of the first members of the motorcycle division, and a detective over his 33 years of service with the A.P.D., retiring in June 1996. After his retirement, John traveled between New York and Florida, enjoying the warm weather, spending time at the Saratoga Race Track, and socializing with his many friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and longtime friends at Saratoga Lake and Boynton Beach. John is survived by his children, Scott (Colleen) Pariseau of Guilderland, David (Ingrid) Pariseau of Maryville, Tenn., Russell (Nicole) Pariseau of Nassau, and Debbie (Rochelle) Pariseau of Clifton Park; his stepdaughter Patricia Thompson of Selkirk; his grandchildren, Bryan Pariseau, Brittany (Martin) Spencer, Kayla Pariseau, Alexander Pariseau, Nicole Pariseau. and Kenneth (Judy) Morris; and by his sister Bonnie Simonian (David Sr.), niece Janine (Terri) Simonian, and nephew David Simonian Jr. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020

