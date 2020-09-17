1/1
John Patrick Gezzo
1930 - 2020
Gezzo, John Patrick TROY John Patrick Gezzo, Sr., 90 of Troy, passed into eternal life on September 12, 2020, after a brief illness. John was born on July 1, 1930, in Troy and was the son of the late Anthony and Adrienne (Cioffi) Gezzo. John was employed at Bendix (Honeywell) for many years until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Fargo from 1948 -1951. John was a life member of the Emerald Athletic Club in Troy. He enjoyed collecting baseball and football cards as well as his Disney collection. John was an avid Mets and Giants fan. Often, while watching them play you would hear him remark how terrible they were. John was a loving family man who enjoyed spending time with his devoted wife Nancy Jean (Knowles) Gezzo and faithful canine companion, Chief. Besides his parents, John was also predeceased by 11 siblings. In addition to Nancy, John is survived by his children: Audrey Vallee and John (Stephanie) Gezzo, Jr., both of Troy; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to his granddaughter, Victoria Sherman, who provided devoted care to him on a daily basis. A memorial service to remember his life and that of his granddaughter, Vanessa Sherman, who died on April 18, 2020, will be conducted on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St) Lansingburgh, with Father John Provost, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home on Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences at: theriverviewfuneralhome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 17, 2020.
