Patterson, John BRADENTON, Fla. John " Jack" Patterson, formerly of East Greenbush, NY, born July 8, 1927, in albany, NY, passed away April 1, 2019, at the age of 91, in Bradenton, Florida. He graduated from Cathedral Academy where he played both basketball and baseball. He was induced into Bishop Macginn Baseball Hall of Fame. Jack was an avid tennis player. He has a long career as a steamship agent at the Port of Albany. He was an Army veteran. Jack is survived by his loving wife Ann of 66 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Debra Miller (Matt), John Patterson, Michael Patterson (Jan); three grandsons, Kevin Regan (Ashley), Christopher Regan (Crystal), and Jesse Patterson; as well as five great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Jameson, Ella, Lauren and Michael Regan. He is also survived by his niece, Maureen Gall (Bobby). Jack was predeceased in death by his son, Kevin Patterson; and his brother, James Patterson. There will be no services at the request of the family. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences can be made online at shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019