McNamara, John Paul TROY John Paul McNamara, 94, a lifelong resident of Troy, died on July 29, 2020, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Known as Paul, he was born on December 15, 1925, to John and Ellin (Fennelly) McNamara. He was a proud Army Air Force World War II veteran (1944-1946) and member of the American Legion. Paul had a passion for reading and photography. He always carried his camera and particularly loved taking portraits of family. With his keen eye and sense of style, he always captured the essence of a moment and the most genuine smiles. Paul was one of eight brothers: the late Edward (Joan) McNamara of Columbus, Ohio, and the late Tony McNamara of Manchester, Vt. He is survived by F. Terry (Nhu De) McNamara of Falls Church, Va., Peter L. McNamara of St. Petersburg, Fla., Kevin J. (Sharon) McNamara of Clifton Park, Charles (Marilyn) McNamara of Chapel Hill, N.C., and John (Cynthia) McNamara of Houston, Texas. Paul is remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. We, the family of Paul, would like to express heartfelt gratitude to cherished friends and the staff at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center who endearingly called him "The President." His funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, in St Augustine's Church, 25 115th St., Troy. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the Disabled American Veterans Organization. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2020.
