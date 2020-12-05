1/1
John Paul Moran
Moran, John Paul ALBANY John Paul Moran, 90, was called home on December 2, 2020, from the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. John was a retired Albany fireman and Navy Korean War veteran. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Virginia; two daughters; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, from 2-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, on Monday, December 7, at 9 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Social distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.






Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
