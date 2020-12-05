Moran, John Paul ALBANY John Paul Moran, 90, was called home on December 2, 2020, from the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. John was a retired Albany fireman and Navy Korean War veteran. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Virginia; two daughters; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, from 2-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, on Monday, December 7, at 9 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Social distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.