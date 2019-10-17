Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Walsh. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walsh, John Paul SAND LAKE John Paul Walsh, 55 of Taborton Road, died suddenly on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Taborton. Born in Troy, John was the son of the late Paul E. and Carol F. Manning Walsh. His mother had recently died on September 13, 2019. John was a lifelong resident of Taborton and a graduate of the Averill Park High School. John was very active in the local community where he was a self employed craftsman doing custom woodwork and carpentry. He was a photographer with amazing creative insight and enjoyed researching family genealogy and trout fishing. He was also a longtime member of the Taborton Fire Department where he was a past chief, served on the Sand Lake Fire District #3 Board of Fire Commissioners, and was a first responder and EMT. Survivors include his sisters, Carolyn (the late Gary) Marcantonio of Glens Falls and Kelly F. Walsh of Kalamazoo, Mich.; his longtime girlfriend Terri Dunworth of Taborton; nephews, Nicholas and Joshua Marcantonio; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. John was predeceased by his infant brothers, Francis and Sean. Relatives and Friends are invited and may call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park. Burial will be private in the Taborton Cemetery. John's family request donations in his memory be made to the Taborton Fire Dept., 861 Taborton Road, PO Box 295, Sand Lake, NY 12153. Visit







