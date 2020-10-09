Miller, John Peter CLIFTON PARK John Peter Miller, 73 of Clifton Park, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. A loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, he will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. John was born on November 13, 1946, in Poughkeepsie to Carl Peter Miller and Joanna Barron Miller, both predeceased him. He was a graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic School and Poughkeepsie High School and later earned his degrees from the College of the Holy Cross and Boston College Law School. John served his country honorably with the United States Army 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment during the Vietnam War. A member of the N.Y.S. Bar Association and N.Y.S. Public Defenders Association, he practiced law in many areas during his long career including working for the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, the United States Attorney's Office in New York and Philadelphia and later the N.Y.S. Attorney General's Office in Albany. He also loved to share his knowledge with others by teaching law at Russell Sage College for a time. John was a communicant of St. Edward's Church in Clifton Park as well as a long-time, active member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved spending time with his family and friends, exercising, playing golf, fishing, boating, coaching baseball for his sons, watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and celebrating his Irish heritage. John truly enjoyed spending summers at Lake Champlain with family, a tradition he had done since his childhood and passed on to his own family over the years. In his later years he went to great effort to attend any of his grandchildren's activities he could, rain or shine. Grandpa truly enjoyed attending many swimming meets, baseball games, gymnastics classes, soccer games and karate classes and his grandchildren loved having him there. John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda (Maneri) Miller, whom he married on August 26, 1972, at Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. He is survived by his children, Brendan J. Miller (Carla) of Halfmoon, Karen M. Miller of Clifton Park, Colin M. Miller (Nicolle) of Cary, N.C., and Alicia B. Miller of Albany; his beloved grandchildren, Brian and Isabella Miller of Halfmoon, and Rose and Zoe Miller of Cary, N.C. He is also survived by his siblings, William Miller (Lois) of Southport, N.C., Mary Ann (Michael) Donahoe of Southport, N.C., and Michael Miller of Springfield, Va.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Samuel and Monica Maneri of Manchester, Conn., as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, October 12, from 2-5 p.m. at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Church of the Holy Trinity, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the Miller family requests donations be made in memory of John to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or the military veteran charity of your choice
. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com