Essepian, John Phillip LOUDONVILLE Dr. John P. Essepian, 86, joined the love of his life Doris in Heaven on March 16, 2019. He died unexpectedly but peacefully at home less than four months from Doris' passing. Born in Troy on September 6, 1932, the son of Armenian immigrants Hachador and Azniv Hachigian Essepian, John lived the American dream by attending Watervliet High school, graduating in 1951, going on to attain a chemistry degree from Houghton College in 1955 which lead him to McGill University in Montreal earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He received an advanced degree in Periodontia from the University of Michigan Graduate School of Dentistry in 1960. John served as Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Sheridan in Illinois then returned to his hometown of Latham to open his dental practice in 1962. John enjoyed his work as a dentist, loved his patients and was still actively practicing at the time of his death. John was active and took a leading role in many dental associations such as the New York State and Third District Dental Societies as well as fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, fellow of the International College of Dentists, and fellow of the America's College of Dentists. In 2018, John received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pierre Fauchard Academy adding to his many, many awards he had received for the service and excellence in his practice of dentistry. A devout man, John gave of his time and expertise serving as trustee of Houghton College, chairman of the School Board of Loudonville Christian School, and chairman of the Board of Trustees for Loudonville Community Church. He even found time for youth sports as co-founder and coach for Circle Soccer League in Latham. John loved his time at Brant Lake with family and extended family at the "camp" to fish, boat and snowmobile. A lifetime local resident, John with his wife, developed real property throughout the Capital District. Keenly interested in woodworking, gardening and antique cars, these pursuits were his form of relaxation. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Doris Anne Tysinger Essepian, John is survived by his daughter Rosemary Azniv Essepian Burgher (John); and sons, Dr. John Phillip Essepian III (Kelley), and Charles Hachador Essepian (Donna). He is also survived by the grandchildren who absolutely adored him, John Henry Burgher III (Ginny), Lindsay Grace Burgher Seddon (Paul), Rosemary Azniv Burgher, Harriet Aspin Burgher, Margaret Isabelle Essepian, Kathryn Anne Essepian, John Phillip Essepian IV, Nicholas Christian Essepian, and Lilianna Grace Essepian. Family and friends are invited and may call at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service on Saturday will be private for the family with burial in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houghton College, 1 Willard Ave., Houghton, NY, 14744. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019