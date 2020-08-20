Flach, John Phillip ATHENS John Phillip Flach, 80, joined the love of his life, Rita, in Heaven on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a brief illness. His children were by his side. A self-made man, John dropped out of high school, went to work and became a skilled welder. He eventually employed hundreds of people in businesses he founded or enhanced throughout the Capital District and upper Hudson Valley region, including Albany Fire Protection of Watervliet, American Boiler of Albany, Ashley Mechanical of Kingston, Cedar Shade Farm of Coxsackie, Flach Crane and Rigging of Selkirk, Flach Development & Realty of Coxsackie, Flach Industries of Selkirk, FPI Mechanical of Cohoes, Gould Erectors of Selkirk and Ravena Welding Supply of Ravena. His proudest accomplishment was always his children who have carried on and grown several of the enterprises he started. John loved the Lord and was a longtime Sunday school teacher. He was generous with his time and resources to help many ministries and people in all sorts of ways, big and small. In his younger years, John loved to race stock cars and always ran with the number 77. He was named 1962 Track Champion at Lebanon Valley Speedway, where his sons and grandsons continue the racing tradition. John was also a public servant. He was the Town of Coxsackie supervisor from 2000 to 2003. In his free time John enjoyed restoring old cars, particularly early model Fords, as well as old tractors. He loved westerns featuring John Wayne and the music of Elvis Presley. John was the son of Charles and Catherine (Schwebler) Flach. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Rita (Campbell); his brother Dave Flach; his brother-in-law Frank Florez; his nephew Brian Flach; and his grandson JC Flach. He is survived by his sister Esther Florez; his brother James (Mary); his children, Connie (David) Teator, John (Elizabeth), Mark (Gabriella), Wayne (Sandra), and Aaron (Rebecca); his grandchildren, Keith (Chelsea), Mark (Jamie), Joshua (Jessica), Jessica, Cody (Nicole), Jack Klemke (Miranda), Gracie, Wayne (Kerri), Curtis (Ann), Sierra, Melissa (Corey), Andrii (Lauren), Anna, Jordan, Slava, Carla, Lugh and James; several great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. John's family will be hosting a memorial celebration service on Sunday, August 23, at 2 p.m. at his farm. Please feel free to join us at: 128 Hamilton Road, Athens, NY, 12015. This will take place outside in front of the porch. Please follow CDC guidelines. Cedar Shade Cemetery (located just up the hill from the farm) will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for those who would like to privately pay their respects. Thanks to everyone for your kindness and prayers over the last couple weeks. In lieu of flowers, John's family requests donations be made to Rock Road Chapel Ministries at rockroadchapel.org
, Justice for Orphans at justicefororphansNY.org
or Albany Adult and Teen Challenge at albanyTC.org
. Arrangements are under the direction of The W.C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net
