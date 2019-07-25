John Pioggia Jr.

Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen St.
Albany, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Parish of Mater Christi
40 Hopewell St.
Albany, NY
Committal
Following Services
St. Agnes Cemetery
Menands, NY
Obituary
Pioggia, John Jr. ALBANY John Pioggia Jr., devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, entered into eternal life on July 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, on Friday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany at 12 p.m. on July 27, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of John Pioggia Jr. or to a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
