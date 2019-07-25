Pioggia, John Jr. ALBANY John Pioggia Jr., devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, entered into eternal life on July 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, on Friday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany at 12 p.m. on July 27, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of John Pioggia Jr. or to a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019