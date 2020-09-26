Albanese, John R. "Big Apples" Sr. SCHENECTADY John R. "Big Apples" Albanese Sr., 79 of Court Royal, and a longtime resident of Averill Park, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Troy, John was the son of the late John B. "Tarz" and Margaret Quell Albanese; and husband of Eleanor Hornberger Albanese. John grew up in Averill Park and was a 1959 graduate of the Averill Park High School. He was a graduate of H.V.C.C. and served in the Army from 1961 - 1964. John worked for the Norton Co., ran the Lakeview in Averill Park and retired from the Fort Orange Paper Company in 1997 where he had been a truckdriver. He had moved to Schenectady in 2012. John was very much involved in the sports world of Averill Park. He was a founder of the Averill Park Pop Warner and was involved for many years, he was a coach for St. Henry's CYO and ran the clock for many years, he coached Little League, Babe Ruth, Connie Mack and Twin Town. He was a racecar fan and drove the haulers for area drivers. John was also an avid Yankees fan. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, John Albanese Jr. of Rotterdam, Tracy (Eric) Albanese Lapine of Stanley, N.C. and Matthew Albanese of Averill Park; his sisters, Patty (Brian) Gruner of Oklahoma, Judy Wilcox of Troy, Joanne (Wayne) Lagace of Nassau, and Jackie Albanese of Waterford; his brother James (Colleen) Albanese of Averill Park; and six grandchildren including the late Hunter Albanese. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. An interment service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, in the Sand Lake Union Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Sand Lake. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, masks, social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. The family suggest donations in memory John Albanese Sr. be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Visit perrykomdat.com
for directions and a private guestbook.