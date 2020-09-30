1/1
John R. Bateman
1936 - 2020
Bateman, John R. WATERVLIET John "Jack" Reed Bateman, 84, died in his sleep at his home on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Troy on September 20, 1936, the son of the late Charles and Helene Reed Bateman. He was raised in Watervliet and graduated from School 3 and was a 1954 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy where he played third base on the baseball team. He later played in the Twilight League in Minerva, N.Y. He was employed for over 37 and half years by the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation as a civil engineer before retiring on March 13, 1991. He worked on the northern portions of the Northway while it was being built. Jack coached his two sons, Jack and Steve, when they played for the Ashline's in the Watervliet Little League and for the AOH in the Watervliet Babe Ruth. He never missed a game for his boys or his grandchildren and was inseparable with his wife Peg at all the sporting events driving their car with their signature plates "BATES" proudly displayed. He loved his garden growing the best vegetables and flowers on Sixth Avenue in Watervliet. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and currently a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham, He was the beloved husband of 62 years of Margaret "Peg" F. Rosney Bateman; devoted and loving father of John "Jack" Reed (Carol) Batemen Jr. of Gansevoort and Stephen Charles (Lisa) Bateman of Waterford; proud grandfather of Kailynn (Jeff) Laliberte, Keith, Stephanie, Austin Tyler and Skyler Reed Bateman; and dear brother of the late Lillian (Donald) Wheatley. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham and at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Geoffrey Burke, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the Mass from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral
10:30 AM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
